Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,159,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $5.13 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

