Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOK. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

