Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

