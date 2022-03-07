Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07.
About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.