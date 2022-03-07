Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

