Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE C opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

