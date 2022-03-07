American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

