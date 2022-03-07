Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

