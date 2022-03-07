Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

AMR stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

