Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $968.12 million, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

