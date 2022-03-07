Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

