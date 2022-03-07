Morgan Stanley Sells 13,470 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

