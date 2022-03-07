Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HSBC currently has $21.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.25.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,884,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

