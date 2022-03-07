Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

