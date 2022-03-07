BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $100.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.