Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

TFX stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.10 and its 200-day moving average is $345.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

