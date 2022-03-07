Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,215 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Poshmark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,028 shares of company stock worth $3,985,243 over the last 90 days.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.