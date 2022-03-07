Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $572.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

