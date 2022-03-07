Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.81 million, a PE ratio of -202.58 and a beta of 0.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

