Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

