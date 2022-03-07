Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 145,386 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock worth $601,721. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

