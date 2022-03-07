305,905 Shares in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 305,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

