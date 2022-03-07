Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,264 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRK opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

