Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Paul J. Fribourg Sells 230,000 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BG opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.