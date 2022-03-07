Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells $5,393,772.12 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.