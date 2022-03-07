Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 54.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

