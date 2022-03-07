Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.79.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

