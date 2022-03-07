Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

