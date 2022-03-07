Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. It posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last fiscal year. This view indicates a major vendor mix shift. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. Higher freight expenses are an added woe.”

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

