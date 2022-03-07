NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $19.52 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

