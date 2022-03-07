Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk stock opened at $207.66 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.