Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Increases By 32.4%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 488,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

