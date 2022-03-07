Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Grows By 32.1%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.