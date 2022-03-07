BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $897.05 million, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 92.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

