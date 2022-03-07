BlackRock Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.