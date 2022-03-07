NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

