BlackRock Inc. Invests $40,000 in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Femasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

