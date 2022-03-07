BlackRock Inc. Invests $40,000 in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Femasys stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Femasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Femasys (Get Rating)
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Femasys (FEMY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.