BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,916 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 36.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.46 on Monday. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

