Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $760,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

