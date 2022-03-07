Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 in the last 90 days. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.