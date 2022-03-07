Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,741 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

