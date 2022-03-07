Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 114,344 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 57.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Venus Concept by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,000 over the last 90 days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

