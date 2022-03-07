Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 30.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 409,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

