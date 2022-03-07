Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

RMNI opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rimini Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 178,972 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

