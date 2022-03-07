Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of THRY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Thryv has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.