Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

