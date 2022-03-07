Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 838,285 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

