Lion Electric (LEV) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 113.45%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.50%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.83 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 8.84

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

