Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

