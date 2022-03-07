Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE LMND opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.