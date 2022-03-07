S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $486.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.73. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

